Rajasthan: Widows of Pulwama martyrs protesting outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's residence detained |

The widows of the three Rajasthan-based CRPF members who lost their lives in the 2019 Pulwama terror incident were detained and transported to a nearby police station on Friday from a demonstration venue outside the home of Congress MLA Sachin Pilot.

The widows have been demonstrating since February 28 and just a few days ago they started an ongoing hunger strike. Since Monday, they have been camped out in front of the former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's home in Jaipur.

Police have today removed them from the protest area.

Allegations have been made that certain police personnel mistreated widows. The Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot have been at odds for more than two years, and Sachin Pilot stated, "The behaviour of police cannot be called right."

The demands of the widows

The family members want a change in the rule so that not only family members but also their relatives can get government jobs on compassionate grounds.