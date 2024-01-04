Rajasthan Urban Local & Panchayat Raj By-Elections 2024: Know Date Of Voting, Results And Other Details |

The Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023 concluded and the results were announced recently. The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in the state assembly elections, and Bhajan Lal Sharma was declared the Chief Minister of the state. After the conclusion of the assembly elections, the State Election Commission has announced the by-elections for 8 vacant seats in the urban local bodies. The elections will be held on the seats that remained vacant for various reasons by August 31, 2023.

The dates of the election procedure are as follows:

Public Notification issued on December 26, 2023

Nominations submitted on December 30, 2023

Review of the nominations on January 1, 2024

Candidates can withdraw their nominations on January 3, 2024

The allocation of election symbols on January 4, 2024

Voting is to be held on January 10, 2024

The counting of votes is to be held on January 11, 2024

The voting will be held on the following eight seats:

Elections for Ward 9 of Kekri Nagar Parishad in Ajmer district, Ward 9 of Banswara Nagar Parishad, Ward 3 of Sri Dungargarh Municipality in Bikaner district, Ward 14 of Mahwa Municipality in Dausa district, Ward 51 of Dholpur Nagar Parishad, Ward 7 of Kuchaman City Nagar Parishad, Ward 17 of Takhatgarh Municipality in Pali district, and Ward 5 of Sawai Madhopur Nagar Parishad will take place through these by-elections. Along with the announcement of the by-election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has been implemented in the respective election areas.

The state's Panchayati Raj institutions elections dates are:

The state's Panchayati Raj institutions have announced a program for by-elections to vacant positions due to various reasons until August 31, 2023. The Chief Election Officer and Secretary, Narayan Singh, mentioned that there will be by-elections for 1 village head, 7 Panchayat committee members, 20 Sarpanch (village head) positions, and 265 Panch (Panchayat member) positions. Additionally, by-elections will also be conducted for 24 vacant Deputy Sarpanch positions.

The elections for these positions will be held on January 10 and the results will be announced on January 11.