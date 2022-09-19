Rajasthan: Uproar in the House as state assembly session begins

BJP MLA from Pushkar Suresh Singh Rawat had reached the assembly with a cow |

Jaipur: The Rajasthan assembly session started on Monday with an uproar in the house. The opposition protested on the issue of Lumpy skin disease in cows.

BJP MLA from Pushkar Suresh Singh Rawat had reached the assembly with a cow to protest against the alleged failure of the government in controlling the disease and deaths of cattle.

When the proceedings of the house started, BJP MLAs came to the well of the house and started a ruckus, sloganeering on many issues, including calling the session without prorogating the Budget session, due to which the quota of questions of MLA has been exhausted.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said that the meeting of the house was called directly by not prorogating the budget session of the assembly.

"During these six months, there were a lot of upheavals, about which questions arise but MLAs are unable to ask questions as their quota of 100 has been exhausted. Our rights have been violated," said Kataria.

Even before the proceedings began, BJP MLAs staged a dharna in Speaker CP Joshi's chamber on the issue. Senior MLAs, including former CM Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria, State President Satish Poonia, and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathod, sat in on the dharna with other MLAs.

Notably, this is the second time that the Rajasthan Government did not send the proposal of prorogation of the assembly session to the Governor and continued the Budget session.

The opposition BJP alleged that the state government is depriving the opposition to ask questions by continuing the Budget session. If the assembly meetings were called after prorogation, the legislators would have gotten a new quota to ask questions.

Cow flees proceedings

In the meantime, an interesting incident took place outside the assembly.

BJP MLA Suresh Rawat reached the assembly with a cow to show the grief of cows dying from lumpy skin disease. But it seems that the cow did not like the politics in its name, and this unique way of protest failed as the cow ran away after freeing itself from the rope.

The person accompanying the MLA ran to catch the escaping cow, but neither did the cow came into the hands of the MLA's supporter, nor could the MLA successfully express his unique protest.

Later, talking to the media, Rawat said that the Gau Mata is angry with the state government, which is why she does not want to come to the assembly.