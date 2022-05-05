Rajasthan: University Vice-Chancellor caught red-handed taking Rs 5 lakh bribe

Rajasthan Technical University Vice-Chancellor RA Gupta was caught red-handed taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh at a government guest house in Jaipur on Thursday.

Gupta reportedly demanded a bribe for increasing the number of engineering seats at a private university.

The ADG of Anti Corruption Bureau BL Soni said, "the information was shared with us on our Whatsapp helpline number. We verified the information and arranged a trap."

"The ACB team recovered a cash amount of Rs 21 lakh from the room where the Gupta was staying for the last four days," Soni added.

The ACB team is further raiding his residences in Jaipur and Kota.

The accused is about to retire from the post in July this year.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 05:32 PM IST