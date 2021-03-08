Rajasthan University Exams 2021 to begin from April 15

Rajasthan University Exams 2021 will start from April 15, 2021, reported Times Now News.

Last year, the State Government had cancelled all examinations of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in universities, colleges, and technical educational institutions in the state in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the new guidelines issued by the State Government for all the universities in Rajasthan, the duration of Rajasthan University Exams 2021 will be 2 hours instead of 3 hours.

Apart from the duration change, the criteria related to the requirement of the passing mark has also been changed. Now the solution of 60 percent of the question paper will be the requirement of passing mark.