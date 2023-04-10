Rajasthan: Union minister Meghwal announces 'Jan Aakrosh Gherao' amid infighting between Pilot & Gehlot | Photo: File

Amid the infighting between Congress leaders in Rajasthan, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday stated that the Congress govt in Rajasthan seems to be divided into two parts. One camp is led by Ashok Gehlot and the other by Sachin Pilot.

"Congress' high command has given us two CMs for the state. We will organise 'Jan Aakrosh Gherao' at the Collectorate," Meghwal stated.

Sachin Pilot on Sunday attacked his political rival CM Ashok Gehlot for not taking any action on the alleged corruption cases during the previous BJP government. Pilot has announced one-day hunger strike on April 11th over the issue.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur on Sunday, Sachin Pilot said, "On April 11th, I will do a one-day hunger strike to mark my words that action should be taken against corruption in the state so that the public does not feel that we are not doing anything or have not fulfilled any of our promises."

Showing some of the statements of CM Gehlot on corruption charges against BJP, Pilot said, "While in the opposition, we had accused the then BJP government of scams worth ₹45,000 crore and had promised a fair inquiry but nothing has happened. Now, 6-7 months are left for the election and to prove that we are not hand in glove with our opponents, action should be taken."

Have written to CM multiple times, but didn't get response: Pilot



Pilot claimed that he had written to Gehlot to take action on the corruption charges. "I had requested CM Gehlot and wrote the first letter on March 28, 2022, but did not get any response. Then wrote another letter, but there was no reply to that either," said Pilot, adding that one of the suggestions he gave to the high command regarding Rajasthan was to take action on the allegations of corruption and scams that the party made while in the opposition.



Pilot said that he never asked for a malicious action, but "our credibility as the opposition has to be maintained". "What is the reason that despite coming to power again and again, we do not take any action on the allegations made by us while in the opposition? When we go to the polls again, someone should believe us," said Pilot.

Issue valid but timing not right: Party insiders



Sachin Pilot’s move is being considered as a shadow attack on his political rival Gehlot. Sources in the party said that Pilot is raising a valid issue but the timing is not good and one can easily sense his own agenda behind it. "At the time when our leaders should protest against the BJP, we are protesting against each other. This is not at all a good sign for the party going for elections a few months from now," said a senior leader of the party on the request of anonymity.



Congress spokesperson RC Chaudhary said that the government is working on a zero-tolerance policy against corruption and is committed to it. The government has taken serious action on all kinds of mafias and corrupt people in the last four and a half years, stressed.

BJP hopes to capitalise on rift in Congress



On the other hand, the opposition BJP is taking it as one more rift between the top leaders of Congress. The state secretary of BJP, Laxmikant Bhardwaj, said the leaders of the Congress are fighting to get power and this is one more example of their rift.

"If Gehlot is not responding to Pilot, he should go to Rahul Gandhi. But as the charges against our government were baseless, how could the government take any action?’ asked Laxmikant.