Rajasthan: Unemployed youth launch ‘No job, No Vote’ campaign against Gehlot govt

The ‘No job, No vote’ hashtag was trending on social media and crossed over 3.5 lakh tweets on Thursday.

The by-polls are to be held in four constituencies - Sujangarh, Sahada, Rajsamand and Vallabhnagar.

A group of youth from the Mahasangh took out a demonstration in Rajsamand on Thursday against the state government. Such demonstrations will be held in the other constituencies too and people will be asked to vote against the government.

President of the Rajasthan Berozgar Ekikrit Mahasangh, Upen Yadav said youth in the state are angry as the government has been giving empty assurances.

On Wednesday, a meeting of the ministerial committee formed to look into the demands of the unemployed youth took place but failed to find a solution to the demands.

“We have been protesting for a long time to fill up long-pending vacancies. But apart from assurances, we have not got any concrete proposal on our 16 demands that have been put before the committee,” he said.

Yadav said those candidates who have been selected in the 2018 school lecturers exam have been sitting in protest outside the Rajasthan Public Service Commission for appointments but to no avail.

“Looking at the attitude of the government we have decided to launch this campaign against chief minister Ashok Gehlot’s government. We will ask all youth to vote against and defeat this government,” he said.

He said the campaign has been launched from Rajsamand. Youth are going door to door and asking people to vote against the Congress candidate. On Friday, a similar campaign will be launched in Vallabhnagar and then in Sahada and Sujangarh.

Yadav said if the government does not listen to the demands of the unemployed youth, they will begin a poster campaign in all four constituencies from March 10.

Among the demands of the Mahasangh are appointments to those selected in the 2018 school lecturers, appointments to those selected in the 2013 ANM and GNM nursing exam, appointments on 1534 posts of lab assistants and appointments on 1029 posts of Panchayati Raj LDC. They are also demanding that waiting lists be published for the Rajasthan Police Recruitment Exam 2018, REET Teachers Recruitment Exam 2016 and Ayurveda Nursing Recruitment Exam 2013.