Rajasthan: Two get death sentence under POCSO Act for raping and killing minor girl

A POCSO (The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Court of Bundi district in Rajasthan has sentenced capital punishment to two accused of gang rape and murder of a minor. A fine was also imposed by Judge Bal Krishna Mishra of Rs 1.20 lakh on the accused Sultan Bhil (27) and Chhotu Lal (62). A 17-year-old minor is accused in the case and is under trial in the JJ court.

In this shocking case of Bundi, the accused raped the dead body after killing a 15-year-old girl. According to the reports, biting marks were found at 19 places on her body.

Based on the investigation of this heinous incident, the police had submitted a 100-page charge sheet to the court. Special Public Prosecutor Mahavir Singh claims that this is the first case in the country where the POSCO court has sentenced two accused to death.

The police officials said that on 23 December 2021, the victim went to graze goats in the forest near Kala Kuan in Basoli.

The accused Sultan Bhil (27), Chhotu Lal (62), and a 17-year-old minor abducted the girl and killed her after raping her.

The miscreants badly bit and nailed the girl and then strangled her with a sardine. They kept on raping the victim even after her death. The body of the victim was found in the forest.

The police had caught the accused in just 12 hours and submitted the charge sheet in 40 days.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 04:19 PM IST