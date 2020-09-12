Rajasthan: Two Army officers killed after vehicle turns turtle on Bikaner-Jaipur road

Bikaner: Two Indian Army officers died after the Army vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle due to a tyre burst on Bikaner-Jaipur National Highway at 6 AM on Saturday.

The deceased include Colonel Manish Singh Chauhan and Major Neeraj Sharma, said Col Sombit Ghosh, Defence PRO, Rajasthan.

"An Army vehicle met with an accident on Bikaner-Jaipur road at about 6 today morning. Two officers, Col Manish Singh Chauhan & Maj Neeraj Sharma traveling in the vehicle suffered fatal injuries. The other injured have been evacuated to hospital," said the PRO.

Army officials said that the vehicle overturned on the highway after a tyre burst near Jodhesar village in Bikaner district.

Col Chauhan and Maj Sharma were reportedly taken to the PBM government hospital where doctors declared both the officers brought dead, said Arun Kumar, SHO of Seruna Police Station. Meanwhile, two soldiers injured in the incident are being treated at a hospital.