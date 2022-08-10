e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan trip of Rahul Gandhi cancelled due to illness

He was scheduled to attend the party's 'Netratv Sankalp Shivir' there.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Rajasthan's Alwar was cancelled after he suffered illness, the sources confirmed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra informed via a tweet that she has tested positive for the Coronavirus infection.

"Tested positive for Covid (again!) today. Will be isolating at home and following all protocols," she tweeted.

