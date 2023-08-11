Rajasthan: Tragic Suicide Marks 20th Student Death In Kota Within Eight Months

Representative Image

Yet another tragic incident unfolded in the coaching hub of Kota as a student took his own life by hanging. This disheartening event marks the 20th student suicide within the past eight months in Kota.

The victim, identified as Manish Prajapat, a 17-year-old from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh, arrived in Kota six months ago to pursue his coaching dreams. Staying at a hostel in Mahavir Nagar under the jurisdiction of Jawahar Nagar police station, he was preparing for the JEE examination.

The unfortunate incident transpired on Thursday night. Reportedly, Manish's father, Santosh Kumar, had come to visit him from Azamgarh as Manish had not attempted the coaching test in July. After spending the last three days together, Santosh Kumar left for Azamgarh on Thursday evening. Tragically, it was around 8 p.m. that Manish took his own life.

According to the hostel caretaker, Santosh Kumar had contacted Manish around 8 p.m., but with no response, he sought assistance from the caretaker. Upon entering Manish's room, the caretaker discovered the distressing scene of him hanging from the fan. Swiftly, the police and Santosh Kumar were notified, with the latter having to abruptly return from Indore.

Investigating officer Shivraj Singh stated that no suicide note was found in the room, prompting further inquiry into the circumstances surrounding this heartrending incident.