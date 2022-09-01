Rajasthan to set up a Social and Performance Audit Authority

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

The Rajasthan government has approved the proposal to set up the Rajasthan Social and Performance Audit Authority to assess the performance of government departments, undertakings and other agencies implementing schemes and programmes.

The proposal was approved by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's cabinet recently. This will be an independent authority with expert members from different domains like doctors, engineers and etc.

"This will ensure transparency, public participation, public satisfaction and quality along with accountability in public welfare schemes of the state government. The benefits of the schemes will reach the needy easily, conveniently and in a time-bound manner," claims the release of the government.

Though the government has approved the proposal for this authority the recent experience of social audit of works under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme was not very good.

The Sarpanch and Pradhans of the entire state protested against this and the government had to stop the social audit.

Looking at this the NGOs are sceptical about the functioning of the authority.

Kamal Tak, a member of the NGO Suchna, Raojgar Adhikar Abhiyan that was part of this social audit said, "Setting up of this authority is mandatory for the government as per the rules of the central government and it is good that government intends to cover all state-run schemes under the purview of social audit, but what we had seen recently in the protest of Sarpanchs and Pradhans is the harsh reality of the ground."

He added, "The pressure groups on the ground are not ready to cooperate and the government also wants control of such bodies, so we have to wait till the final blueprint of the authority comes out."