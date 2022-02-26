Rajasthan to reimburse airfare of citizens returning from Ukraine

The Rajasthan government has said that it will reimburse the airfare of citizens returning from war-torn Ukraine.

Announcing this, CM Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "After the advisory of the Ministry of External Affairs, the ticket fare of Rajasthanis coming back to their homeland on personal expenses will be reimbursed.”

He said directions have been given to facilitate the safe return of Rajasthanis arriving at Delhi, Mumbai and other airports, and the Rajasthan Foundation will coordinate this.

Commissioner, Rajasthan Foundation, Dheeraj Srivastav said that help desks have been set up at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi and Jaipur International Airport to facilitate the Rajasthani citizens and students returning from Ukraine.

He said that we are preparing the list of persons and students seeking help from the state government and Rajasthan Foundation for the evacuation from Ukraine. This will be shared with the ministry of external affairs, the Indian embassy and other migrant Rajasthanis.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 04:06 PM IST