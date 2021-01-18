Rajasthan to lift night curfew from 13 districts after decline in COVID-19 cases

Jaipur: Under pressure from trader organisations, the Rajasthan government on Monday decided to lift the night curfew that was imposed in 13 districts in the state.

The trader organisations welcomed the government decision. The All Rajasthan Shopkeepers’ association Jaipur president Suresh Saini said their business has suffered over the past year and they are hoping for a revival in the New Year.

The government had imposed night curfew after Diwali in November 2020 in view of the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the state. The curfew was in place from 8 pm to 6 am and all shops, restaurants and commercial establishments were mandated to shut at 7 pm.

Night curfew was imposed in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Nagaur, Tonk, Pali, Sikar and Sriganganagar districts.

After chief minister Ashok Gehlot gave the go-ahead to end the night curfew, the home department will issue orders and new SOPs. The collectors of the 13 districts will then issue orders to revoke the night curfew in line with the new SOPs.

After the meeting, Gehlot tweeted that it was decided to remove the night curfew and allow relaxations in phases. He said it would be necessary to follow health protocols or else the Covid-19 cases could see a rise again. In case the cases increased, the government would be forced to take harsh measures again.

Several trader organisations have been demanding that the night curfew be removed in view of the sustained decline in Covid-19 cases in the state. The traders say their business has been badly affected by the long drawn lockdown during the pandemic and the night curfew that was imposed by the state government in

Some trader organisation in Alwar and Ajmer had even threatened to launch an agitation if the night curfew was not removed.

Gehlot held a meeting at his residence on Monday to review the Covid-19 situation in the state and it was decided that the night curfew would be removed in phases and SOPs would be issued to ensure that all health protocols were followed.