Rajasthan to impose Sec 144 from Saturday to curb COVID-19 spread

Rajasthan is set to reimpose section 144 in the state from Saturday (November 21) as coronavirus cases witness a consistent rise in the state.

The government has written to district magistrates of all 33 districts and to the commissioners of Jaipur and Jodhpur to being back prohibitions under section 144 in all districts of the state. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code prohibits assembly of four or more people in an area. The government has directed that the measure be strictly imposed.

On Thursday, 2549 coronavirus cases and 15 deaths were recorded in Rajasthan. The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the state stands at 2.35 lakh while the total number of deaths are over 2100.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot has been taking daily review meetings to monitor the situation. After a dip in October, Covid-19 cases have again seen a rise since November as experts predict a second wave in the state.

While the government is carrying out awareness campaigns in the state to encourage people to wear masks and maintain social distance, many seem oblivious of the dangers of not adhering to the health protocols.

The centre on Thursday sent high-level teams to Haryana, Rajasthan apart from Gujarat and Manipur.

In a statement, the union ministry of health and family welfare said that the spillover effect of spike in cases in Delhi was being seen in Haryana and Rajasthan where Covid-19 cases are on the rise.

The teams will visit the districts reporting a high number of cases and will support the states efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures and efficient clinical management of positive cases, the ministry said in its statement.