Rajasthan to hold International Expo to promote handicrafts

To promote the export of handicraft items, the Rajasthan government will hold a three-day International Expo in Jodhpur from March 20.

The first edition of the International Expo in Rajasthan will promote export in handicrafts, wooden and iron furniture, steel utensils, agricultural food products, stone articles and engineering goods. Nearly 20,000 buyers from 28 countries are expected to take part.

The minister for industries and commerce, Shakuntala Rawat, said, “The International Expo will be a milestone for the Handicraft Capital of India, Jodhpur. It will feature a wide range of handicrafts, wooden and iron furniture, ceramic, and other products.”

She said the Centre recently approved a special assistance of Rs95 crore for capacity-building of the inland container depot in Jodhpur, making the expo an enticing proposition.

The Rajasthan Export Promotion Council chairman, Rajiv Arora, said, “Invites have been sent to buyers from 28 countries , including Germany, France, the UAE, the UK, Singapore, The Netherlands, Mexico, Belarus, Chile, Hungary, and Portugal.”

