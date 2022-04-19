Rajasthan: Tiger dies of old age, illness at Sariska reserve

Jaipur: Another bad news from Sariska. One of the most dreaded tiger of the reserve ST-6 died on Tuesday. The tiger was 16 years old and was brought from Keoladeo Bharatpur to Alwar in 2011.

ST-6 had wounds on its back after a fight with ST-4 who died in the fight. He was kept in the enclosure from November 2020 and was being treated for various complications.

Now Sariska has 7 cubs, 7 males and 11 females left. Tiger ST-13 is missing from the forest for last 3 months

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:49 PM IST