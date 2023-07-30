Rajasthan: Three Men Electrocuted During Muharram Tazia Procession In Dholpur

Twitter

Three men tragically lost their lives on Sunday morning in Dholpur, Rajasthan, as they were electrocuted while on their way to bury a Muharram tazia. The incident occurred when the tazia procession, led by natives of Islampur, accidentally came into contact with a high-tension power line. The fatal accident claimed the lives of Muvin Khan (25), Anwar Khan (19), and Rihan Khan (18). Another man, Vasim Khan (18), is currently in critical condition and receiving treatment at a hospital.

Following the tragic event, a sizable demonstration took place at the hospital, led by members of the Muslim community. Allegations arose that the police were rushing the burial of the tazia, which led to the unfortunate accident.

Families of the deceased request government job and compensation

In the aftermath, the bereaved families strongly demanded justice and reparation. They requested a government job and ₹10 lakh compensation for each victim's family. After negotiations with officials, the families agreed to receive the bodies following a post-mortem examination conducted by a team of doctors.

Junior engineer, lineman, and two police constables suspended

In response to the incident, the authorities took action, suspending a junior engineer, lineman, and two police constables for their alleged negligence. The district collector, Anil Agrawal, assured that ₹5 lakh would be provided to each victim's family the following day. However, the request for government jobs rests with the authorities.

Manoj Kumar, Dholpur's Superintendent of Police, clarified that the deaths occurred during the procession of the tazia. The men accidentally made contact with a live electric wire while carrying the ninth tazia, after eight others had passed without incident.

