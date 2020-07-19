Rajasthan: Three hack camel to death in Churu

Even as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to haunt the country with increasing cases, more and more incidences of cruelty with animals are coming into light. After the case of cruelty with the pregnant elephant in Kerala, now a four-year-old camel calf was allegedly hacked to death by three men in Rajasthan's Churu.

As per the news report published by Navbharat Times, the calf was allegedly killed, as it entered the farm of the accused.

The incident happened in Sajansar village of Churu District.

According to the information received from the police, Omsingh Rajput of has registered the case at Sardarshahar police station against Pannaram Meghwal, Gopiram Meghwal and Lichhamanaram Meghwal.

Rajput told the police that all the three men surrounded the camel and hacked it to death with the axe.

Recently, in June a man from Cuttack district in Odisha had poisoned over 40 street dogs after one of them bit his goat.