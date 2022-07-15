e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: Three accused abduct, rape a woman; police probe underway

PTIUpdated: Friday, July 15, 2022, 03:33 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan: Three accused abduct, rape a woman; police probe underway (Representative Pic) |

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped in Churu district, Rajasthan, said police on Friday, July 15.

The police said that the incident occurred on Thursday afternoon and an FIR was registered in the evening.

According to the FIR, the woman was abducted by an acquaintance, Naresh Jat, and two other people. They allegedly took her to a room and raped her.

The accused are on the run, the police said, adding that the medical examination of the survivor is being conducted.

