India

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:09 PM IST

Rajasthan: Student thrashed to death by teacher for not doing homework

Manish Godha
Jaipur: In a shocking incident in the Churu district of Rajasthan, a 13-year student had been thrashed to death by his teacher for not doing homework. Police have arrested the teacher.

The incident took place in Kolesar village of Churu district on Wednesday where a private school; teacher Manoj thrashed the student Ganesh in such a way that he started bleeding and got unconscious. The student was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Police told that on the report of the father of the deceased we have registered a case of murder against the teacher. Father Omprakash told police that he got a call from the school in the morning that his son is unconscious and we are taking him to hospital. Father told police that the behaviour of the accused teacher was not good and Ganesh had complained about this to him 15 days ago.

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 10:09 PM IST
