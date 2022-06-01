Watch video: Stone pelting on police in Chhittorgarh over killing of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni's son

An incident of stone pelting was reported on police in Chittorgarh's Dhuncha Bazar area as the situation remains tense after the son of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni was killed last night following a scuffle between two groups.

The deceased was identified as Ratan, a resident of Gandhinagar area of the city. He was the son of a former BJP councillor.

According to reports, Ratan was attacked by some unknown assailants at Shivaji Circle of the city late Tuesday night.

After the news surfaced, there is an outrage among people. People first gathered at Subhash Chowk and protested outside the Kotwali. Further, Chittorgarh MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh reached Kotwali and demanded the arrest of the culprits. Markets are closed in the city over the incident.

#WATCH | Rajasthan | Stone pelting on Police in Chittorgarh's Dhuncha Bazar area as the situation remains tense after the son of former BJP councillor Jagdish Soni was killed last night following a scuffle between two groups pic.twitter.com/dL97BDpykh — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 1, 2022

The protesters led by MP Chandra Prakash Joshi and MLA Chandrabhan Singh have called for Chittorgarh bandh under till arrest is not made.

Meanwhile, the police became active after the incident. Superintendent of Police Preeti Jain reached Kotwali and inquired about the matter.

"A youth named Ratan was attacked by some unknown people. He was sent to Udaipur for treatment. The attackers are yet to be ascertained. The investigation is underway," Kailash Sandhu," Additional Superintendent of Police told news agency ANI.

