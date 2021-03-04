Rajasthan: State government to make online gambling, betting jailable offense

Jaipur: Online gambling and betting will soon become cognizable offences in Rajasthan, attracting a jail term.

Currently, there is no penal provision for gambling and betting in the state.

However, that is set to change. The Rajasthan government will bring a bill in the ongoing assembly session to make online gambling a cognizable offence and introduce strict penal provisions including a jail term and steep fines.

Considering online gambling and betting to be a social evil, the government has given its approval to amend the Rajasthan Public Gambling Ordinance 1949. The bill will be tabled in the house soon.

The Rajasthan Public Gambling (Prevention) Bill 2021 has strict provisions to stop online gambling and betting. Those who run gambling dens and those who gamble are also being brought within the ambit of the new law.