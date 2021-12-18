Rajasthan: Star-studded wedding functions of Praful Patel’s son in Jaipur this weekend; MS Dhoni, Sanjay Raut, Ravi Shashtri to attend

The pink city of Jaipur is hosting star-studded wedding functions this weekend. The former aviation minister Praful Patel’s son Prajay has recently tied the knot with Shivika from Jaipur’s Punglia family. Their wedding reception and some other functions are being held in Jaipur.



Many celebrities and politicians arrived in Jaipur on Saturday to attend the functions that are being held in a five-star hotel of Jaipur. Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and her wife Sakshi, Coach Ravi Shastri, film director Madhuhandarkar, Fashion Designer Manish Malhotra, MP Sanjay Raut, MP Supriya Sule, former CM of MP Kamalnath, former CM of Haryana Bhupendra Sing Hudda, former central minister Rajiv Pratap Rudi, industrialists Hinduja Brothers, Anil Agarwal, Sunil Bharti Mittal have arrived on Saturday and many more will come.



Although bride Shivika’s family lives in Mumbai as her father Shirish Pungalia’s business is there but the family is originally from Jaipur so the after wedding functions are being held in Jaipur.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 07:03 PM IST