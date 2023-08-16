Rajasthan Shocker: Woman Dragged By Car In Hanumangarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Twitter

In a shocking incident, a woman was dragged by a car in Rajasthan's Hanumagarh on Wednesday. A CCTV footage of the incident was shared by BJP MP Rajyavardhan Rathore on X (formerly Twitter).

Sharing the footage of the incident, the BJP MP criticised the Rajasthan government and questioned Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on women's safety in the state.

सत्ता के संरक्षण में बदमाशों ने थामी अपराध की स्टेयरिंग !



राजस्थान के हनुमानगढ़ में दिनदहाड़े बदमाश कार के बोनट पर एक महिला को घसीट रहे हैं। गहलोत जी, रोज़ाना सरेआम जब ऐसी वारदात महिलाओं के साथ हो रही हैं तो क्या आपको अंदाज़ा भी है कि पूरे राजस्थान में आपके कुशासन में महिलाओं का… pic.twitter.com/ZvoyTRPuiI — Col Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) August 16, 2023

The incident reportedly happened near Hanuman Junction bus stand. In the CCTV footage, the car is seen taking a turn with the woman stuck on the bonnet of the vehicle. The driver of the car did not stop and dragged her for more than half a kilometre.

In a bid to help the woman, passersby are seen chasing the car and trying to get the driver stop, according to the footage. According to the timeline on the footage, the incident happened at 1:40 pm on Wednesday.

Neither the woman not the driver of the car has been identified.

