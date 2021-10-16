Rajasthan shocker: School principal arrested for sexually assaulting minor student in classroom

The Rajasthan police have arrested a government school principal on charges of raping a Class 7 student in the classroom. The education department has suspended the principal. The matter is related to a government school in the Jhunjuhune district and the incident took place on October 5th.

According to police, the accused Keshav Yadav had called the victim to school before school time in the name of extra class and raped her in the classroom. The victim complained about this to two female teachers of the school but instead of helping her both have threatened her and deleted the messages sent by the principal to the victim.

Then the victim told the incident to her mother who complained to the Child helpline 1098. The child helpline investigated the matter and counselled the victim and the report was lodged with the help of the Children welfare committee. The police have arrested the accused from his village in Alwar.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 12:54 PM IST