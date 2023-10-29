Rajasthan Shocker: Miscreants Open Fire At Hotel In Alwar, Leave Slip Demanding ₹50 Lakh As Extortion; Visuals Surface

Miscreants Open Fire At Hotel In Alwar, Leave Slip Demanding ₹50 Lakh As Extortion | Twitter

Alwar: In a Shocking incident, few miscreants fearlessly opened fire at a restaurant in Rajasthan's Alwar on Saturday (October 28). The incident was caught on camera and the video of the incident is doing rounds on social media. It can be seen in the video that two gunmen arrive at a hotel with face covered and start firing in the air at the entrance of the hotel. The people present at the hotel start to run for their life as the miscreants start firing. The gunmen left the spot after leaving a slip asking to pay up Rs 50 lakh as extortion.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The video of the incident is going viral on social media

The video of the incident is going viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that two youths arrive at a hotel located at Telco intersection area which falls under the Alwar Sadar police station area. The miscreants reached the hotel and opened fire, they fired around five rounds of bullets at the entrance of the hotel. There are reports that the firing was done to instill fear in the owner of the hotel and was threatened to pay a huge amount as extortion.

The miscreants left behind a slip demanding an extortion of Rs 50 lakh

There are reports that the miscreants left behind a slip demanding an extortion of Rs 50 lakh after firing five rounds of bullets outside the hotel. The police have taken cognizance of the incident and has registered a complaint and initiated an inquity in connection with the matter. The police has formed a team to nab miscreants who fired outside the hotel in Alwar.

The state is going for elections in next month

The state is going for elections in next month. Assembly elections will be held in Rajasthan on November 25 and the results will be declared on December 3. The incident has taken a political as the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) slammed Congress led Ashok Gehlot government in the state after the video of the incident went viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

BJP attacks Congress over the incident

BJP leader and Pushkar MLA Suresh Singh Rawat shared the video on his official social media account and said, "The Congress government which has made Rajasthan a den of crime is still not feeling ashamed? In Alwar, miscreants are fearlessly opening fire on hotels and leaving slips demanding Rs 50 lakh." Alwar SP Anand Sharma told PTI, "We received information of some miscreants firing at a hotel located at Telco intersection area under Alwar Sadar police station (in Rajasthan) and demanding extortion of Rs 50 lakh. After the firing, the miscreants also left a slip. A police team has been formed to nab the miscreants."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)