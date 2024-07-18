Rajasthan Shocker: Flying Squad Uncovers Mass Cheating In Jodhpur Government School During State Exams; Visuals Surface

Jaipur: A case of mass cheating has come to light in the State Open School 10th and 12th examinations in Rajasthan. The incident happened in a government school of Jodhpur where teacher himself was writing answers on the board in the classroom. When the flying squad team reached, the main gate was found locked and the team had to climb the wall to get inside the school. A case against 10 teachers including the principal has been registered.
The mass cheating was taking place in Government Secondary School, Panji Ka Bera in Kolu Rathore, Lohawat, Jodhpur on Tuesday. A video of the incident has also gone viral in which a teacher is seen in a classroom with a book in his hand and writing the answers to the question paper on the blackboard.
The in charge of the flying squad Nishi Jain said," when we reached the school, the gate was locked. The flying team climbed the wall of the school and went inside. Teachers were found writing answers on the board to aid students to copy them. The entire school staff was involved in copying. Action will be taken as per rule in the matter."
District Education Officer Rajendra Prasad Sharma said that a case has been registered against ten teachers including the principal of the school, while six third-grade teachers and one librarian have been suspended.
As per report substantial amount of cash was found with some students while one has confessed to offering cash to the teachers for cheating. Along with this, two teachers were found giving exams as dummy candidates.