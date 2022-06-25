Rajasthan: Shekahwat was 'hand in glove' with Pilot in conspiracy to topple govt, says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot | Photo: PTI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday attacked Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, alleging that the latter was the main character in the plot to topple the government and was hand in glove with Sachin Pilot in the conspiracy.

"Everyone knows that you (Shekhawat) conspired to topple the government. Now you are taking Sachin Pilot's name, saying he made a mistake. You proved it that you were hand in glove with him (Pilot)," said Gehlot to the media in Sikar referring to a recent statement of the minister where he had said that Pilot lost a chance repeating a Madhya Pradesh-like experiment in Rajasthan.

Slamming Shekhawat Gehlot said, "You were the main character in the plot to topple the government and everyone knows that you have been exposed."

