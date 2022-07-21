Rajasthan: Seer critical after self-immolation attempt; saints end their agitation after assurance from govt

Baba Vijaydas Maharaj of Braj, who attempted self-immolation against illegal mining, is said to be critical |

The condition of Baba Vijaydas Maharaj of Braj, who attempted self-immolation against illegal mining, is said to be critical. The saint, who was admitted to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur, has now been sent to Delhi.

A special team of doctors has also been sent with him.

Doctors say that the saint is scorched up to 85 per cent and needs advanced care and treatment.

Baba Vijay Das Maharaj set himself on fire on Wednesday in protest against mining on Adibadri and Kankanchal mountain in Deeg town of Bharatpur.

In the meantime, the saints ended their agitation on Wednesday night after a meeting with Minister Vishvendra Singh who handed over a letter from the government giving assurance to fulfil the demands of the saints.

The government has assured that Kankanchal and Adi Parvat will be declared reserved forest areas within 15 days as per the proposal sent by the Bharatpur collector to the state government.

The lease of the mines allotted here will be transferred to another place and Adi Parvat and Kankanchal area will be developed as tourist places, said the minister.

