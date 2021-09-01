Rajasthan schools reopen for Classes 9 to 12 with COVID-19 protocols in place: See Pics

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols, schools in Rajasthan have reopened for students of Classes 9 to 12 on Wednesday.

Schools have reopened with COVID-19 protocols in place. | ANI

In view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state, the Rajasthan administration has allowed physical classes in schools for students from September 1.

Advertisement

The decision has been taken in view of the improved COVID-19 situation in the state.| ANI

Speaking to ANI, Anu Chaudhary, Principal of Mahatama Gandhi Government School, Mansarovar in Jaipur said, "It is a very good decision by government to reopen the schools for Classes 9 to 12. Both children and teachers are very excited to come back to school."

"We have done all the preparation for the students. Staff will make sure that all the students are following COVID-19 protocols," added the principal.

"We have done all the preparation for the students. Staff will make sure that all the students are following COVID-19 protocols," Anu Chaudhary, Principal of Mahatama Gandhi Government School, Mansarovar in Jaipur said. | ANI

Advertisement

"Physical classes are better than online classes as we can clear our doubts easily here. I am feeling happy to come back to school after the lockdown," a Class 9 student of Mahatma Gandhi Government School, Jaipur told ANI today.

The school has asked parents for a written consent to be submitted, mentioning their permission of sending children to school.

ALSO READ Decision to reopen Delhi schools taken as an entire generation would have suffered knowledge gap:...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, September 01, 2021, 01:12 PM IST