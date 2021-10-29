Rajasthan: Sandstone for Ram Mandir will now be available legally

The Rajasthan government has started the online auction of 39 mining blocks of the unique pink Bansi Paharpur sandstone in the Bharatpur district. This sandstone is being used for the construction of the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The central government had recently approved the conversion of 398 hectares of protected forest land into revenue land to allow mining of pink sandstone at Bansi Paharpur which is a part of Band Baretha Wildlife Sanctuary.



‘We have started the process for e-auction of 39 plots covering 230.64 hectares. that this will put an end to illegal mining and allow for the extraction of stones legally while helping in the construction of the Ram Temple,’ said Dr Subodh Agarwal, the additional chief secretary of mines department of Rajasthan.



He told that for 30 blocks, the e-auction will start from November 10 which will go up to the 24th. From November 25th, the e-auction of another nine plots will begin.



It is expected that 10,000 direct and indirect jobs will be created because of legal mining in Bansi Paharpur and the state is expected to get a royalty revenue of Rs 200-300 crore.



It is to note that Bansi Paharpur, until now, was part of the Bandh Baretha wildlife sanctuary in Bharatpur where no mining can take place, but illegal mining was continued and the pink sandstone was available in the grey market.



Agarwal said that the demand for this stone is across the country

and it was a sensitive issue for the Rajasthan government given the demand for the stone for Ram Mandir construction also In vies of this the CM Ashok Gehlot had directed to make all possible efforts to allow legal mining. Following that the Bansi Paharpur was taken out of the wildlife sanctuary area in March this year and the central government’s nod came in June.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 03:06 PM IST