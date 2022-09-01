Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot supporters plan show of strength on his birthday

Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, left, and Ashok Gehlot | File

Jaipur: Amid the buzz around Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot moving to Delhi to take charge of the Congress as party president, supporters of his political rival in the state, Sachin Pilot, are planning a big birthday bash for their leader.

The programme is scheduled for September 6, a day prior to Pilot’s birthday, as the MLA has to join Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7.

A social media campaign is ongoing to invite people from the entire state, and supporters are hoping to draw a big crowd. Besides this, blood donation camps and plantation drives are also being planned in various districts.

The political importance of the event is due to its timing as the process for the election of a new Congress president is about to start, and there is a lot of speculation that Gehlot will be the new party chief.

The Pilot supporters are anticipating a big role for him in the state in the near future, and this is redoubling their enthusiasm.

"We celebrate Pilot’s birthday every year, but this time, it will be much bigger as there are no restrictions of Covid this year and supporters are hopeful that he is going to get a big role in the state soon," said a Pilot supporter.

It will be interesting to see how many leaders and prominent faces of the party reach Pilot to greet him personally, as it would indicate a changing political equation in the party.