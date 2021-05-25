Rajasthan: Rs 4.5 cr cash recovered from car in Dungarpur district

Jaipur: Unaccounted cash of approximately Rs. 4.5 crore was recovered from a car on the national highway at Ratanpura border in the Dungarpur district of Rajasthan on Saturday. Police and the Income Tax department are investigating the matter.

The car was on its way to Ahmedabad from Delhi and passed through three states. The police team of Bicchiwara police station was on regular duty at the check post. This car was coming from Udaipur. The police team stopped and searched the car and found two locked boxes under the seat of the car. Police opened the box and found a huge amount of cash. The police have seized the cash and detained the car occupants Ranjeet and Nitin.

SHO of Bicchiwara police station Mohammad Rizwan said that both the car occupants were just carriers and got bail. The money belongs to Kamlesh Shah of Gujarat and was sent by Harshad Mehta who is also from Gujarat. Kamlesh has admitted it in court while applying to release the cash. Mohammad Rizwan said, "We are investigating the matter and have informed the Income Tax department also."