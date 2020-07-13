Rajasthan Row: Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot - what do we know so far

As the Congress grappled with a crisis in Rajasthan, the top party leadership on Monday appeared to go all out to pacify Sachin Pilot, who has raised a revolt against chief minister Ashok Gehlot, with senior party leaders saying that both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra talked to the rebel leader.

The Congress leadership has also assured Pilot of quick redressal of his concerns, party sources said.

These overtures from the Congress top brass came a day after some senior party leaders expressed concern over the crisis in Rajasthan, and sought immediate action from the party leadership to resolve it.

Apart from Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders, including Ahmed Patel, P Chidambaram and K C Venugopal also talked to Pilot during the day and have asked him not to go against the chief minister, said some senior Congress leaders, who did not wish to be named.