Rajasthan Row: Govind Singh Dotasra thanks Sonia and Rahul Gandhi after being appointed as PCC chief

Govind Singh Dotasra, the newly appointed Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief on Tuesday thanked Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and former party president Rahul Gandhi for appointing him to the post.

He also said that he will keep the party workers' sentiments in mind and will strive to bring the benefits of the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state to the last man in the society.

"I thank the party for bestowing this honour on me, I will continually make efforts to strengthen the Congress in the state. I thank AICC chief Sonia Gandhi, our leader Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for making me Rajasthan PCC chief. I will work keeping the sentiments of Congress workers, who helped form the Congress government in Rajasthan, in mind and begin forming a strategy from now to bring the party to power again in 2023," Dotasra said in a video released on his Twitter handle.