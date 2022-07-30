Rajasthan: Retweet by Rahul Gandhi changes life of a budding cricketer, here's how

Gehlot met with Bharat Singh on Friday evening and encouraged him. |

Social media can do wonders for some people, just like what happened with a budding 16-year-old cricketer, Bharat Singh. A retweet of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi changed his life for good, as he was called by CM Ashok Gehlot, and now he will get training in the cricket academy of Jaipur.

Gehlot met with Bharat Singh on Friday evening and encouraged him. Bharat is from a small village Mojawaton Ka Guda in Kumbhalgarh Rajsamand of Rajsamand district in Rajasthan and is a budding fast bowler.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi retweeted a video and story of Bharat, who practised and honed his bowling skills by making fishnet nets. He is studying in class 12th at a government school.

Impressed by the talented boy, Rahul asked chief minister Ashok Gehlot to help the boy achieve his dream.

The chief minister responded to Gandhi’s request by acknowledging that he will take the matter forward and would take appropriate action to help the boy.

Soon after the CM’s tweet, sports minister Ashok Chandna replied to the tweet and assured Singh’s entry into the cricket academy at Jaipur.

“We are committed to honing the talent of this player. Soon all facilities will be made available to this child by getting him admitted to the sports academy of Jaipur,” he tweeted.

Rajasthan Cricket Academy president Vaibhav Gehlot met with the boy in Udaipur.

“I met the promising bowler Bharat Singh and called him to Udaipur to see his performance on the playing field and also met his father and encouraged this emerging talented bowler of the state. To hone his talent arrangements are being made to send him to an academy in Jaipur, including a hostel” Vaibhav tweeted.