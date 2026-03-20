Rajasthan Rejects Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's ₹1.44 Lakh Crore Water Royalty Demand, Terms It Unconstitutional And Factually Incorrect

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann | File Pic

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government has rejected Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's demand for Rs 1.44 lakh crore in exchange for water supplied to the state. The Rajasthan government has termed Punjab's demand unconstitutional.

Punjab's Demand

Citing a 1920 agreement, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, asked the Rajasthan government to either pay the pending water royalties or stop using the water coming from Punjab.

Responding to the Punjab CM's statement, the Water Resources Minister of Rajasthan, Suresh Singh Rawat, said that the 1920 agreement mentioned by the Punjab CM was signed between the British government, the princely state of Bahawalpur (now in Pakistan), and the princely state of Bikaner. Water allocation was determined for approximately 5 lakh acres of land belonging to the Bikaner princely state. Any charges in exchange for water were payable to the British government, not to the Punjab province.

Post-Independence Framework

The minister added that since independence, three agreements have been reached regarding the utilization and distribution of water from the Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej rivers. These agreements were concluded in 1955, 1959, and 1981, following consultations among the concerned states. None of these agreements contain any provision for royalties or charges of any kind. Therefore, the demand for royalties raised by Punjab is factually incorrect and unlawful.

“As per Article 262 of the Constitution, Parliament holds the authority to regulate disputes concerning the use, distribution, and control of water from inter-state rivers. In such matters, decisions can only be made in accordance with laws enacted by Parliament. Under this constitutional framework, inter-state river water is viewed not as a commercial commodity but as a national resource,” said the minister, adding that for any single state to assert a claim for royalties or commercial charges on water runs contrary to the fundamental spirit of the Constitution and established legal principles.

Rajasthan gets the water of the Ravi and Beas rivers from Punjab through the Bikaner Canal, the Rajasthan Feeder, the Bhakra Main Line, and the Sirhind Feeder. The regulation of this supply is carried out under the supervision of the Government of India through the BBMB (Bhakra Beas Management Board).

In 1955, the Government of India undertook the inter-state allocation of the waters of the Ravi and Beas river systems. Under this allocation, Rajasthan was allotted 8.00 MAF (Million Acre Feet) of water. There is no provision for the payment of royalty within this framework. Subsequently, under the agreement of 1981, Rajasthan was allotted 8.60 MAF of water from the surplus waters of the Ravi and Beas rivers.

Notably, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday had reportedly claimed that an agreement was reached in September 1920 between the then Maharaja of Bikaner, the princely state of Bahawalpur, and the British government. Under this agreement, Rajasthan had consented to pay a royalty on water on a per-acre basis. Rajasthan paid royalties to Punjab for water until 1960, but payments ceased thereafter.

According to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, the Rajasthan government owes this money to Punjab for the water drawn from the Ferozepur Feeder. Rajasthan has not made any payments over the past six decades. An outstanding amount of ₹1.44 lakh crore has accumulated from 1960 to 2026.