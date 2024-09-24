 Rajasthan Records 56% More Rainfall Than Average, Tops Nation In Torrential Rains
Rajasthan Records 56% More Rainfall Than Average, Tops Nation In Torrential Rains

Out of 33 districts of the state 17 are in the category of abnormal rainfall which is highest in the country as per the data of Indian Meteorological Department.

Manish GodhaUpdated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024, 06:29 PM IST
article-image
Rainfall in Rajasthan/ representative image | ANI

The rain god has blessed the desert state of Rajasthan with abnormal rainfall this monsoon and the state tops the country with  56 percent more than the average rainfall. 

The state has received  672.1mm of rainfall against the average of 430.6 till September 24. The state tops in the telly of maximum districts with abnormal downpour as well. Out of 33 districts of the state 17 are in the category of abnormal rainfall which is highest in the country as per the data of Indian Meteorological Department. 

This is the third time in 116 years that Rajasthan has received such significant rainfall. The previous years with record downpour were 1917, with 844.2 mm, and 1908, with 682.2 mm, the official data said.

article-image

The districts of North West Rajasthan that receives scentsy rainfall almost every year and known as desert have also been blessed with 72 percent more rains then average. The district of Jaisalmer has received 143 percent more downpour then average this monsoon. Some of the areas are still waterlogged in the district. 

article-image

As per the officials of IMD Jaipur the monsoon trough remained in its normal position for an extended period which helped the monsoon to stay active without any long break. More than seven small and large systems formed one after another during July and August.

