Rajasthan RBSE class 10 results to be declared soon; check at rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board Secondary Education (RBSE) will declare the results for class 10 exams today, July 28. According to reports, the result will be announced at 4 pm. Students who have appeared for the examination can check their results on RBSE's official website, rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, around 11 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exams, reported Indian Express. The class 10 exams were held between 12 and 24 March. However, all the papers of RBSE Class 10 could not be conducted as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The remaining papers of Rajasthan Class 10 were later held on 29 and 30 June.

In 2019, a total of 79.85% of students passed the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examination. The pass percentage of girls was 80.35% and that of boys was 79.45%.

Steps to check RBSE Class 10 results:

Step 1: Visit these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen