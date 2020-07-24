Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 result to be declared soon; check at rajresults.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE) is likely to declare the RBSE Class 10 result soon. According to reports, the Rajasthan board is likely to declare the result this week, but the same cannot be confirmed with the officials. Once the result is declared, students can check their results on board's official websites - rajresults.nic.in and rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per reports, the class 10 exams were scheduled from March 20 to 24, 2020 but were postponed due to COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent nationwide lockdown. The class 10 exams were later held on June 29 and 30.

Earlier on July 21, Rajasthan Board RBSE Class 12 Arts results were declared in which 90.70% of students cleared the exam. The board on July 8 and July 13 had declared the RBSE class 12th results for Commerce and the Science streams. 94.49% students of commerce stream have passed the exam while the percentage for RBSE class 12 Science also crossed 90%.

Steps to check Rajasthan Board Class 10th results online:

Step 1: Go to one of these official websites of the RBSE — rajresults.nic.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that says 'RBSE 10th class results'

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: Result will be displayed on the screen