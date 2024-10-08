Rajasthan: Question Paper Leak Leads To Relatives Of Drug Smugglers Entering Police Force, Arrested

Representational Image

Jaipur: How dangerous the question paper leak of government recruitments can be, is evident from the Sub Inspector Recruitment Exam 2021 in which the children of drug smugglers have got recruited by obtaining question paper from illicit sources.

The Special Operation Group (SOG) of Rajasthan police have recently arrested a son and a daughter of a drug smuggler. The interrogation with them has revealed that relatives of more than 24 trainee Sub Inspectors are associated with drug trafficking gangs.

Trainee SI siblings Dinesh Vishnoi (27) and Priyanka Vishnoi (28) were arrested by SOG on October 6 in the SI Recruitment Exam-2021 paper leak case. Both are the children of drug smuggler Bhagirath Bishnoi who bought the question paper for Rs 20 lakh from the question paper leak gang. The police is searching for Bishnoi as he has absorbed after the arrest of his son and daughter.

According to SOG sources, preliminary inquiry has revealed that the family members and relatives of more than 24 SIs undergoing training at Rajasthan Police Academy (RPA) are connected to the drug smuggling gangs. The SOG team has identified them and have started investigation based on these revelations.

Notably, the SOG have arrested 44 selected trainee SIs and more than 30 people associated with the paper leak gang in this case so far and more than 300 trainee SIs related to the paper leak case are on the radar of SOG.

Before the recent arrests, Jodhpur's drug smuggler Shravan Babal was arrested by SOG who bought the question paper for his daughter and other relatives. At the same time, drug smuggler Omprakash Fauji was also arrested in this case for leaking the question paper to more than two dozen candidates by renting a flat in Jaipur for a huge amount.