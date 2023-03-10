Rajasthan: Pulwama widows protesting outside Pilot's residence removed by police, BJP MP detained too

Rajasthan: Widows of Pulwama martyrs protesting outside Congress leader Sachin Pilot's residence detained |

Taking strong action, Rajasthan Police have removed the widows of three martyrs protesting for the last four days outside the residence of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot in Jaipur.



The Rajyasabha MP of BJP Dr Kiroi Lal Meena, who was leading this protest, was also taken in custody by the police while he was on the way to the village of one of the windows.



Widows protested peacefully

The widows were picked up by the police late Thursday night, however, the police have not reacted so far on this officially but as per reports they have been admitted to the hospitals of their respective districts.



A few people, who were sitting with the widows, have been taken to the SEZ police station by the police. On getting the information, Meena also reached the SEZ police station along with his supporters.



Meena said that the war widows had pleaded with the government to accept their demands by taking grass (doob) in their mouths which means that the person is pleading with folded hands.

"However, the state government took extreme steps and picked up these women at midnight. Their mobiles were snatched. Where the war widows and their relatives are is not known. Our protest will continue and will go stronger," said Meena outside the police station.



MP manhandled by the police

From here Meena moved towards the village of one of the widows to meet her but the police stopped him. There was a heated argument between the police and Meena. He was persuaded to return by the police but when he did not, police detained him and forcibly took him away from the spot.



In the meantime, Meena complained of pain in the neck and was taken to the SMS hospital in Jaipur. He accused the police of misbehaving and tweeted ‘how is this behaviour of police with an MP? I was pushed and manhandled to be taken into custody. My clothes were torn. I am not going to bow down and stop and will continue to fight for the rights of the widows of martyrs.’



Notably, the widows who were protesting in Jaipur for the last 11 days for their respective demands of installing a third statue of the martyr and government jobs for the brother-in-law of two of the widows, protested in a unique way on Thursday by taking grass (doob) in their mouths. They tried to march to the Chief Minister's residence, but the police stopped them. On not being allowed to move forward, the widows pleaded with the CM by lying on the ground with the grass in their mouths.