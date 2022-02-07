Rajasthan: PSUs, private companies to invest Rs 3.05 lakh crore for renewable energy sector in state

Five public sector units (PSU) and some prominent private companies will sign MOUs and LOIs for investment worth Rs 3.05 lakh crore with the Rajasthan government in the renewable energy sector under Invest Rajasthan Campaign.

‘The companies that will be signing MOUs/LOIs are 5 PSUs including NTPC, NHPC, SJVN Limited, THDC India Ltd., SECI and private players such as Reliance, Axis and SAEL,’ said a release of the government.

The expected investment is worth Rs. 3.05 lakh crores which include Renewable Energy projects of 92.1 GW capacity and 4GW Solar Module manufacturing.

Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Pvt Ltd, the nodal department for Renewable Energy with Bureau of Investment Promotion, the state nodal agency for investment promotion will coordinate with the investors showing interest in the investment in the State.

Notably, Rajasthan is one of the front runner states in solar power generation as the state is blessed with maximum solar radiation intensity of about 6-7 kWh/ Sq.m/day and more than 325 sunny days.

At the end of September 2021, the total solar installations in the state stood at 8.2 GW. Out of which, utility-scale projects accounted for 7.65 GW and rooftop installations accounted for 543 MW.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 04:33 PM IST