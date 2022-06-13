e-Paper Get App

Rajasthan: Protesters demanding reservations block national highway, internet services suspended

Manish GodhaUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 05:55 PM IST
Representative image |

Jaipur: One more reservation protest has started in Rajasthan and hundreds of protesters have blocked the Agra-Bikaner national highway near Bharatpur. The highway is blocked since Sunday evening.

Looking at the situation the administration has suspended the internet services in Nadbai, Vair, Bhusawar and Uchhain blocks of Bharatpur district.

This time the demand for reservation has come from the Mali, Saini, Kushwaha Shakya, and Maurya continues who are demanding 12 per cent reservation based on their population. Laxman Singh Kushwaha, the patron of Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, said ‘ we are demanding the reservation under the Constitution. The provision has been given in Article 16(4) of the Constitution that the very backward castes, can be given reservation by the state government. It has nothing to do with the centre.’

The protesters are sitting on the national highway since Sunday evening and traffic has to be diverted. To stop the rumours the administration has suspended the internet services in four blocks of the district till 11 am on June 14th.

The government has started the talks with the leaders of the community and the cabinet minister Vishvendra Singh has been given the responsibility to hold talks with protesters.

