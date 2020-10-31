Rajasthan: Protesters burn French flag, photo of President Emmanuel Macron at dargah in Nagaur

On October 16, an 18-year-old French citizen of Chechen origin beheaded a French teacher Samuel Paty who had shared caricatures of Prophet Muhammad in class. While shown in an academic context, the move had reportedly prompted outrage among some Muslim parents. The killer was subsequently shot dead by police.

After the beheading of the school teacher, Emmanuel Macron had said, "We will continue… We will defend the freedom that you taught so well and we will bring secularism." Macron further added that France would "not give up cartoons, drawings, even if others back down".

Earlier, Macron had said that Islam is a religion that is in crisis all over the world. It is "plagued by radical temptations and by a yearning for a reinvented jihad which is the destruction of the other," he added.

These comments made by French President Emmanuel Macron in connection with the murder of French history teacher sparked a massive global debate. Over the last week, France has been facing massive backlash from countries such as Pakistan and Turkey. Even in India, protest against the French president were observed in few cities including Mumbai and Bhopal.

(With inputs from agencies)