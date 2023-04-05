Rajasthan: Private hospitals with no favours from government exempted from Right to Health

Rajasthan: Private hospitals with no favors from government exempted from Right to Health | Representational image

The private hospitals that are running with no rebates or concessions from the government have been exempted from the Right to Health bill recently passed by the Rajasthan Assembly. The provisions of the RTH will only be applicable to the hospitals that are running under a trust or in Public-Private Partnership mode or have taken any rebates in allotment of land.

This decision is a part of the pact between the government and private doctors and private hospital owners that were protesting against the RTH for the last 15 days.

Doctors to resume work from Monday

With this, the agitating doctors have called off their strike. The secretary of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Society Dr. Vijay Kapoor said that the state government and doctors have arrived at a consensus on 8 points. The state government has given its consent to exempt the hospitals that have not taken any favors from the government. ‘With this, we are calling off the strike and will resume work from Wednesday morning,’ said Dr. Kapoor.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot thanked the doctors to agree to the proposals put forth by the state government regarding the Right to Health. ‘With this, Rajasthan has now become the first state in the country to implement the Right to Health,’ said Gehlot in his statement.

No binding of law on private hospitals

Gehlot said that the people of the state have extended their cooperation to the state government in the favour of the bill and now the doctors agreeing to this is a good sign. The statement released by the government said that private multispecialty hospitals having less than 50 beds will be kept out of the purview of RTH in the first phase of implementation.

There will be no binding of this law on those private hospitals that have not taken any concession from the government or any rebate in allotment of land for the hospital. The said bill will be implemented in private medical colleges and hospitals, hospitals running on PPP mode, have been allotted land free of cost or on subsidised rates, and hospitals run by a trust that got land on subsidised rates.

Police cases registered during agitatiom to be withdrawn

The government has given its consent to withdraw the police cases and other cases registered during the agitation. Although the doctors are looking divided on the issue and some of them are still not ready to end the agitation claiming that the government is dividing the doctors with such an agreement.

There were heated arguments between doctors in their general body meeting (GBM) held after the agreement. The owners of the hospitals that have taken rebates from the government are not ready to accept this agreement. ‘The government is putting pressure on the doctors. We’ll not this pact,’ said Dr. Rajvendra Choudhary.