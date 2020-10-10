Rajasthan priest, who was burnt alive, cremated after family ends protest

The Rajasthan priest who died on Thursday, after he was burnt alive by a group of men over a land dispute, was cremated on Saturday after his family ended their protest and allowed the last rites to be performed, reported NDTV.

The family of the priest had refused to cremate his body till their demands were fulfilled by the state government. The victim's family had demanded financial aid of Rs 50 lakh, a government job, security to them and the immediate arrest of the accused.

Reportedly, the police have detained two people in connection with the horrific crime and another three have been named in the FIR.

Earlier in the day, the sub-divisional magistrate of Karauli district, Om Prakash Meena, had requested the family to conduct the last rites. "We are requesting the family to perform last rites as two days have passed since the death," he said.

Thousands of people had also gathered in Rajasthan's Bukna village to protest against the brutal murder on Saturday.

For the uninitiated, the priest Babu Lal Vaishnav was burnt alive by five people, who wanted to encroach on the temple land, near an agriculture farm in Bukna village on Wednesday. They set him on fire after pouring petrol, said to police.

He was admitted in a critical condition to the SMS hospital in Jaipur where he died on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra held a meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and discussed the law and order situation in the state, Raj Bhawan sources said.

The governor discussed with Gehlot the law and order situation in the context of several incidents, including the Karauli incident and the alleged gangrape of two minor sisters in Barmer, they said.

Mishra expressed concern over these incidents. Gehlot told him that the state government has taken cognisance of all these incidents and the police are investigating them, the sources said.

The chief minister assured the governor that the culprits will not be spared and action will be taken in all these incidents after the investigation has been completed, they said.

