Rajasthan Political Crisis: Sachin Pilot ready for life after Congress

The Congress government in Rajasthan is in tatters: it has been reduced to a minority. The inevitable happened with the party sacking renegade Sachin Pilot from all posts after he rebuffed reconciliation moves and deleted all references to the Congress on his Twitter handle. Now, he is prepared for life without the Congress, ahead of his removal from the party.

His recalcitrance has inflicted a fatal wound on the Congress dispensation led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and it is a matter of time before the government collapses.

At least 15 to 20 MLAs are expected to quit the Congress along with him and the rival BJP has asked its vice-president Om Prakash Mathur to rush to Jaipur to meet the Governor and press for a floor test.

The Congress tried to avoid the eventuality by holding back the formal removal of Pilot and his supporters from the party. But Pilot, by removing all references to the party in his bio on the Twitter handle, describing himself as an "MLA from Tonk, foreclosed all possibilities of a reconciliation.