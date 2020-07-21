Rajasthan Political Crisis: HC order on Pilot's petition likely to come tomorrow; CLP and cabinet meet held

The political drama playing out in Rajasthan continues unabated. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed a CLP meet at the Fairmont Hotel. A cabinet meeting was also held at the chief minister’s residence to review the COVID19 situation, financial situation and special welfare schemes in the times of Corona. Speculations were also rife about the possibility of a special Assembly session being called. In another development Rajasthan High Court defers judgement on the petition of Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.
The High Court finished hearing on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the Assembly Speaker. The court has deferred pronouncing a decision till July 24. Three new respondents have been added by the court in the matter.
Further the court has requested the Speaker of Rajasthan assembly to defer any coercive action on the MLAs till July 24. The Speaker had earlier extended the time given to the MLAs to reply to the notice till Tuesday, 5.30 pm. But with the court request, the time period has been extended.
Proceedings resumed on Monday morning and continued till the evening. Senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohtagi appeared on behalf of Sachin Pilot and other MLAs while noted lawyer and Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi represents the Speaker.
The petition is being heard by a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta.
At the CLP meet Gehlot the MLAs that the government is absolutely stable and will continue to serve the people of the state for full five years. He thanked the independent MLAs and MLAS belonging to RLD and BTP for extending support to the government. Gehlot also expressed belief that the CPIM MLAS would also stand by the government. State Congress incharge Avinash Pande and senior Congress leader Ajay Maken also addressed the CLP.
Minister moved to CMR for a cabinet meeting where several decisions were taken. These included a 351 crore relief for 35 lakh families, a 220 crore relief for industries and relief in state GST to hotels and tour operators among others.
