Rajasthan Political Crisis: HC order on Pilot's petition likely to come tomorrow; CLP and cabinet meet held

The political drama playing out in Rajasthan continues unabated. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot addressed a CLP meet at the Fairmont Hotel. A cabinet meeting was also held at the chief minister’s residence to review the COVID19 situation, financial situation and special welfare schemes in the times of Corona. Speculations were also rife about the possibility of a special Assembly session being called. In another development Rajasthan High Court defers judgement on the petition of Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.

The High Court finished hearing on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs challenging the disqualification notice issued to them by the Assembly Speaker. The court has deferred pronouncing a decision till July 24. Three new respondents have been added by the court in the matter.

Further the court has requested the Speaker of Rajasthan assembly to defer any coercive action on the MLAs till July 24. The Speaker had earlier extended the time given to the MLAs to reply to the notice till Tuesday, 5.30 pm. But with the court request, the time period has been extended.